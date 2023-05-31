Rajinikanth Starts Shooting For Jailer's Last Schedule In Chennai: Reports

Superstar Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller, Jailer, which has been locked for a grand pan-India release on August 10. It was reported that Rajinikanth had completed filming his portion for Jailer a month ago. However, as per the latest report by The Times of India, the actor has resumed shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar’s film and will continue for another four to five days. The short schedule of the film is happening in Chennai, the report added.

Jackie Shroff and other members of the cast are reportedly expected to join the schedule, said to be the last of the film, soon. It is also said that the wrap-up announcement of the film will be made by the team after completing the Chennai schedule. Touted to be an action-packed entertainer film, Rajinikanth will be playing the character of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer.

The film’s production house Sun Pictures released the teaser earlier this month. It offered glimpses of some of the notable actors part of the stellar star cast of Jailer. The cast includes Priyanka Mohan, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan and Tamannaah Bhatia in significant roles.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal will also be seen for an extended cameo along with Vikram actor, Jaffer Sadiq, who has also joined Jailer for an important role. The film is being produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner and the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Rajinikanth is also working on Lal Salaam, which is directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He will be seen in an extended cameo in the sports drama. He earlier completed shooting his part for the film in Mumbai and took a break to complete the portion of Jailer.