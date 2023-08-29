Rajinikanth-TJ Gnanavel’s Upcoming Film To Have Rana Daggubati and Dushara Vijayan: Reports

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, which was released theatrically on August 10, is ruling the box office. According to reports, the film grossed Rs 566 crore worldwide and became the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. After Jailer’s huge success, the news that Rajinikanth has signed his 170th film is going viral. Reports suggest the movie, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170, will be directed by TJ Gnanavel, whose last film was Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim.

TJ Gnanavel’s next with Rajinikanth has reportedly begun its pre-production work. TJ Gnanavel is currently busy with the film’s casting. As per earlier reports, Thalaivar 170 will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Fahad Faasil in lead roles. Telugu actor Nani will also be seen in a pivotal role. Now, the recent reports about Thalaivar 170 is that actors Sharwanand, Rana Daggubati and actress Dushara Vijayan are the latest to come on board. It was said the shooting of the movie will begin on September 19. The first schedule will be held for 10 days. There is no official confirmation regarding any of this news yet.