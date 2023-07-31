Rajinikanth To Embark On Spiritual Journey To Himalayas After The Release Of Jailer

Superstar Rajinikanth, the iconic figure of Indian cinema, has once again become the talk of the town with his highly anticipated upcoming movie Jailer. Intriguingly, after the completion of every film, Rajinikanth has a tradition of embarking on spiritual sojourns to the serene Himalayas. Reports suggest that the actor will once again make this spiritual journey after the release of “Jailer" on August 6 or 7.

Rajinikanth has been following this spiritual practice for several years, wherein he travels to the Himalayas to seek solace and rejuvenate his mind and soul after completing a film. However, after facing health challenges in 2010, he temporarily suspended this tradition. In 2018, after completing the films Kaala and 2.0, the superstar resumed his spiritual pursuit of the Himalayas. Unfortunately, the pandemic disrupted his travel plans for two years. Now, with the shooting of Jailer wrapped up, Rajinikanth is all set to immerse himself once again in the tranquillity of the Himalayas.

Speaking of Jailer, is an action-packed Tamil-language comedy film written and directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, and Vinayakan in prominent roles, with Mohanlal making a special cameo appearance.

Advertisement

The film’s official announcement took place in February 2022, and it holds the distinction of being Rajinikanth’s 169th movie. Jailer revolves around a feared criminal planning a massive escape, only to encounter an unbending and stern jailer determined to thwart their efforts. The movie’s musical score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Vijay Kartik Kannan and R. Nirmal are responsible for the captivating cinematography and editing, respectively.