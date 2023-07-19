Rajinikanth's Jailer Runtime And Premise Revealed, Fans Can't Wait

The release of Rajinikanth’s most anticipated movie Jailer is just around the corner. It will be released the week preceding Independence Day, on August 10. The movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar who will be facing a trial by fire, especially after his last project Beast, which starred Thalapathy Vijay, fell short of expectations. Rajinikanth’s last film Annaatthe, however, performed well at the box office, despite negative reviews from critics. It remains to be seen if Jailer manages to please both cine-goers and critics.

Industry sources have recently unveiled some intriguing information about the upcoming film Jailer. The first one is regarding the duration of the movie. The film will reportedly be 2 hours 40 minutes long. The basic premise of the film has also been released. The plot involves a notorious criminal behind bars who plans a big jailbreak along with accomplices and tries to flee but a strict jailer played by Rajinikanth stands in the way of their plan. The story of the film is said to be about how the jailer foils their plan.