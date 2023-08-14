Rajinikanth's Wife Latha Rajinikanth Attends Jailer Screening, Cuts Cake With Fans

Rajinikanth’s latest film Jailer is on a rampage in the theatres. Released globally on August 10, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has zoomed past Rs 300 crore worldwide at the box office. The audience seems to have loved Rajinikanth’s quintessential swag and the high-octane action sequences in the film. Amidst all this, the Telugu superstar’s wife and film producer, Latha Rajinikanth recently attended the screening of Jailer at the Vettri Theatre in Tamil Nadu, Chennai. Needless to mention, she received a warm welcome from Rajinikanth’s fans present on the premises.

A video of Latha Rajinikanth attending the Vettri Theater during Jailer’s Matinee or afternoon show was dropped by the theatre authorities on their social media handles. “It’s a great honour to host Madam Mrs Latha Rajinikanth for Jailer in Vettri today Matinee show," read the caption. The video captured the film producer dressed in ethnic wear, waving at the masses with a smile on her face.

Advertisement

A cake-cutting ceremony was also organised in honour of Rajinikanth’s wife. She was seen cutting a piece and gesturing it to the audience present, indicating that she was celebrating Jailer’s success with everyone. Latha Rajinikanth addressed the crowd and interacted with them. When her speech was over, the audience erupted in loud cheers, with a thunderous round of applause. Glimpses of a houseful theatre were shown by the end of the video.

Ever since its inception, Jailer has been receiving rave reviews. According to Sacnilk, the film amassed Rs 95.78 crore on its opening day, Rs 56.24 crore on Day 2, Rs 68.51 crore and Rs 82.36 crore on Day 4, which aggregates to Rs 302.89 crore. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer has proved to be the “second fastest Tamil movie" to have breached the 300-crore mark in just 4 days. The previous record was also held by Rajinikanth for his film 2.0, which grossed Rs 405.49 crore in four days.