Rajkummar Rao And Shraddha Kapoor Tease About Stree 2; Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Back in 2018, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree turned out to be a massive hit. The horror comedy turned out to be a box-office success, and also had fans demanding for a sequel. While the makers had already hinted about a possible sequel, today the lead stars of the film shared a happy selfie and teased fans about the same. “क्या होगा जब फिर से मिलेंगे #स्त्री और #पुरुष। #Stree2," they wrote in the caption.

In the photo, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao posed for a selfie. While Shraddha smiled, Rajkummar kept his index finger over his lips and kept a goofy look. On seeing the picture, fans couldn’t keep calm. One of them wrote, ‘Stree jaldi aao’. Meanwhile, other comments read, ‘EXCITED✨💗’, ‘Cannot Wait’ and ‘Lovely’.

Have a look at the selfie:

Back in April, this year, film producer Dinesh Vijan announce that Stree 2 is coming on screens next year. The team enacted a skit to announce the 2024 release date at an event. The cast took to the stage to recall their last run-in with ‘Stree’ and prayed that she doesn’t return. However, Shraddha makes a return, reminding people that she is the ghostly figure and is all set to scare Rajkumar’s Vicky. The team revealed that Stree 2 is set to release on August 31, 2024.