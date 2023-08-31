Rajkummar Rao Birthday: Here's Why Guns and Gulaabs Actor is a Big Shah Rukh Khan Fan

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAJKUMMAR RAO: Actor Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 39th birthday today. He is known for his stunning performances in films like Queen, Kai Po Che, Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Omerta, and more. The actor, who is considered one of the best actors in Bollywood, has received several awards including a National Film Award, four Filmfare Awards, and an Asia Pacific Screen Award.

But here’s a fun fact: Guns and Gulaabs star is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan! Rajkummar Raodoesn’t shy away from gushing about how much he admires the superstar.

In an old podcast interview with Humans of Bombay, Rajkummar Rao shared his insights about the qualities he admires in SRK. “There’s a lot to learn. Shah Rukh sir, the way he treats you, the way he gives you so much respect. His whole attention is on you, towards you. He’s listening to each and every word that’s coming out of your mouth very carefully; he’s present. Then the way he comes out at every party, he would come down three floors, come to your car, open the door for you, make you sit, stand there, and say goodbye to you until the time you’re out of his vision, out of his sight. It is so awesome. He doesn’t have to do all that," he said.

Rajkummar Rao is a huge fan of SRK and this old video is proof. The clip showcased an endearing moment when none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself playfully echoed Rajkummar Rao’s iconic line, “Vicky, please," from the beloved 2018 movie Stree.

Rajkummar Rao couldn’t contain his excitement as he captioned the video, “From childhood, I’ve echoed his lines. What a surreal experience when he playfully delivered my words this time. There’s no one quite like you, SRK Sir. You’ve been my muse to become an actor. Forever your devoted admirer."