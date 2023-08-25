Rajkummar Rao Makes Eco-Friendly Ganapati Idol, Shehnaaz Gill Calls Him ‘Dilwale Artist’

Rajkummar Rao is an exemplary actor, and there is no doubt about the immense talent he possesses. Apart from his breakthrough performances on screen, the actor has always won hearts with his humble and down-to-earth attitude. Recently, the actor appeared on Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show Desi Vibes. Ahead of the release of this entertaining interview, the actress shared a teaser. Rajkummar proved that he is a responsible human being and a true environmentalist.

In conversation with Shehnaaz Gil, the actor revealed that every year on Ganesh Chaturthi, he makes the lord’s idol on his own with eco-friendly materials. “Mai har saal Ganpati khud apne haaton se banata hu, aate ke, bhaut maja aata hai. Fir rajma se aise aankhe, daal vagera se aise jewellery vagera banata hu. Fir haldi se unko colour karta hu, wo Bhaut sundar lagte hai. (I make the Ganpati idol with my own hands every year with wheat flour. It’s a lot of fun. I create the eyes using rajma beans, and I make jewellery using lentils and other pulses. Then I colour them using turmeric, and they look very beautiful.)" he said.

Further, the actor also revealed the reason behind choosing these elements to make the idol. He explained that when the Ganpati idol is immersed in the water as part of the festive ritual, it becomes food for the fish. So, this way, it is not wasting anything or causing any harm to nature.

Shehnaaz Gill was quite amazed to hear this and expressed, “Wo bhi art hi kai. Aap Dilwale artist ho. (That’s also a form of art. You are a kind-hearted artist.)" The entire interview will be released today at 11:11 a.m. on YouTube on Shehnaaz’s official channel.