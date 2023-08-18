Rajkummar Rao On Essaying Bhagat Singh In An Upcoming Project: 'I Want To Present Him In A Different Way'

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has played versatile roles in films like Aligarh, Kai Po Che, Shahid, Trapped, and many more. One of his notable works was the portrayal of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in the 2017 web series Bose: Dead or Alive. As per earlier reports, the actor will now take up the role of the Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh for an upcoming project. Now he has gone candid about the same in a recent interview.

When speaking with the entertainment portal PinkVilla, the actor was asked whether reports of him playing Bhagat Singh were true. He replied, “Of course, I’m very passionate about Bhagat Singh and his journey, and to present him on screen in a very different way than whatever you have seen till now, and it was great also. But, if I would ever do Bhagat Singh, it will be a very different take on his life and, me playing him as an actor."

Back in June, a PinkVilla report quoted a source saying, “Rajkummar Rao is passionate about a project on Bhagat Singh and is very eager to play the revolutionary leader soon. The project is in a very nascent stage of development now as a team of writers is busy researching the episodes from Bhagat Singh’s life. Rajkummar himself is very involved in the script development process and is treating it as a pet project."

The report mentioned that the project on the life of this freedom fighter is in the works for a leading yet unknown digital streaming platform. The source told the portal that the team is aiming to film the life of Bhagat Singh in a way never done before. The source added, “Rather than going in the conventional film format, the team is also exploring the long-form format for the story. It’s all in very early stages at the moment, and the writing itself will take another 6 to 8 months."