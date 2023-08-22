Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Was To Play Lead In Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur: ‘He Changed It...'

In Anurag Kashyap’s iconic film Gangs of Wasseypur, Rajkummar Rao took on a minor role. Despite making a name for himself in the industry through films like Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD) and Ragini MMS, Rajkummar readily accepted the part of the small-time hood Shamshad Alam in Anurag’s film without any hesitation. In a recent conversation with Mashable India, the actor shared the reasons behind his decision.

Initially, Rajkummar had been lined up for a more substantial role in the film. The role would have set his character against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Faisal Khan. However, Anurag later changed the film’s storyline and the extent of Rajkummar’s part. Reflecting on this, Rajkummar shared, that Anurag watched LSD and called him. “I was hoping that filmmakers watch LSD and take a shot with me. He told me he was making Gangs of Wasseypur. At that stage, the film was about my character and Nawaz’s. It was about their rivalry. I was thrilled to have gotten an Anurag Kashyap film after LSD, and that too as a parallel lead," he said.