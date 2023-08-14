Rajkummar Rao On Guns & Gulaabs' Directors Raj & DK: 'Nobody Does Bizarre Ideas Better Than Them'

When it comes to embracing the unusual and extraordinary, Rajkummar Rao claims that nobody does it better than Raj & DK. The duo, who earlier penned the screenplay for the hit horror-comedy, Stree, have teamed up once again with the actor for Guns & Gulaabs, a Netflix crime comedy. Rajkummar Rao is now excited about the collaboration.

For Rajkummar, the decision to jump on board with Guns & Gulaabs was an easy one. Having Raj & DK direct him for the first time was a treat he eagerly anticipated. “They are two of my closest people in the city. We had been meaning to work together for a long time," he shared, as reported by Mid Day,

The trailer released by Netflix India on YouTube, Guns & Gulaabs promises a fresh twist to the crime comedy genre, offering a blend of odd characters, offbeat humour, and a captivating story.

Watch the trailer here:

According to Rajkummar, this unique blend is a signature trait of Raj & DK’s storytelling. He says that while there are many serious crime shows out there, sometimes one just wants to take a break and enjoy a good laugh at the bizarre things, and nobody does it better than Raj & DK.

In his upcoming series, Rajkummar takes on the role of Paana Tipu. The story revolves in the cartel-run town of Gulaabgunj, where an unprecedented opium deal pulls a big-city cop and the lovesick mechanic, Paana Tipu, into its chaotic clutches.

He praises Raj & DK and their writing team for crafting a screenplay that allowed him to fully dive into his character’s eccentricity. “When you get great material and fabulous [collaborators] like Raj and DK, it becomes easy. You just have to push yourself a little and do something that you haven’t done earlier. If you aren’t here to just say lines and if you do your job for the right reasons, you get the results," he adds.