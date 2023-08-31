Rajkummar Rao Turns 39: 5 Most Memorable Roles of the National Award-winning Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAJKUMMAR RAO: Rajkummar Rao has carved a unique path in the realm of Bollywood, driven by his unwavering dedication and exceptional talent. Regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s finest, he has consistently proven his mettle and secured both National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. From intense characters to lighthearted roles, he has showcased his ability to seamlessly slip into various personalities.

Rajkummar Rao‘s journey began with the anthology Love Sex Aur Dhokha and since then the actor has never looked back. On his 39th birthday, let’s explore some of the actor’s most memorable roles that separate him from other actors.

Shahid

In this Hansal Mehta’s film, Rajkummar Rao showcased his versatility, as he played the character of lawyer Shahid Azmi, whose tragic assassination in 2010 shook the nation. To understand the character, the actor spent time with his family. His dedication and hard work led him to earn his first National Film Award, as well as Filmfare awards.

Trapped

For Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial, Rajkummar Rao pushed his boundaries further than he could have imagined, as the role demanded a major physical transformation. In the film, he played the role of a man stuck inside an apartment of an under-construction building, without any water, food or electricity. The movie helped Rajkummar Rao shine with his solo performance and the filmmaker successfully captured the gripping plot.

Newton

Rajkummar Rao took on the role of a clerk assigned to election duty, who would do anything to fulfil his responsibilities. The film was even selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars. With his acting skills, the actor once again captured the audience’s hearts.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Rajkummar Rao’s seamless transition between the two characters garnered widespread affection and admiration from the audience, despite sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana. His portrayal made an enduring impact, to the extent that even amidst Khurrana’s presence, Rajkummar’s performance stood out. Such was the impact that he was honoured with a handwritten note from Amitabh Bachchan himself.

Gangs of Wasseypur

In Anurag Kashyap’s iconic film, Rajkummar Rao played the character of Shamshad Alam, a small goon with big ambitions who goes against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character and gets killed in the end. While his character’s screen time was minimal, his character became the most memorable part of the film.