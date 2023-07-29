Rajnikanth Feels 'Alcoholism' Was The Biggest Mistake Of His Life: 'I Would Have Served The Society'

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is one of the most awaited films of the year. The action thriller is all set to hit the screens on August 10. Well, ahead of the film release, the makers are releasing audio today. For the event superstar Rajinikanth made a grand entry. Thousands of fans who were present for the event screamed and gave him a rousing welcome. Addressing a myriad of topics, the megastar touched upon his alcoholism.

The actor shared while speaking with the media, “If there was no alcohol, I would have served the society. Alcoholism is the biggest mistake I have made in life. I am not saying to avoid it totally. Have alcohol when you have fun. Don’t drink regularly. It will spoil the health and happiness."

However, this is not the first time when Rajnikanth had been vocal about this vice. Back in January, when the Robot actor was invited as a special guest for the 50th day celebrations of the Tamil play, Charukesi, the actor had thanked his wife Latha for helping him through that phase, “I am forever indebted to Y Gee Mahendran for introducing my wife, Latha, to me. When I was a conductor, I’d drink every day and there was no count of how many cigarettes I’d smoke every day. I would start the day with non-veg and will at least have non-veg meals twice a day. I’d feel bad seeing all the vegetarians. But, these three are a deadly combination," he said as quoted by India Today.

He further added, “According to me, those who consume these three for a longer period of time do not lead a healthy life after 60. In fact, it was my wife, Latha, who changed me by showering me with love. She made me lead a disciplined life."