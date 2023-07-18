Rajnikanth Sports Red T-Shirt With Shorts As He Walks Barefoot On Maldives Beach; Photo Goes Viral

Film trade analyst, Ramesh Bala also shared the image of the actor on Twitter last week in which Rajnikanth was seen standing in front of a Sri Lankan Airlines plane. The post was captioned, “#Superstar @rajinikanth on his way from #Chennai to #Maldives."

Superstar Rajinikanth recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming Tamil film Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajnikanth. Last week, the actor flew to the popular vacation destination, Maldives, for a tropical holiday. A photo of the actor has now surfaced online in which he can be seen enjoying a barefoot stroll along the shore on a beach. The actor wore a red T-shirt with printed shorts and a fanny pack.

Prior to this, Aishwarya had taken to Instagram to share photos from the sets featuring Rajnikanth with Vishnu Vishal and Jeevitha. In the caption to her post, Aishwarya wrote, “Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa.. #lalsalaam moideen bhai #anditsawrap for THE SUPERSTAR." Rajnikanth will play the character of Moideen Bhai in the film produced by Lyca Productions. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film and it is likely to release in theatres later this year.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will soon be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. The ensemble cast also includes Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Jaffer Sadiq, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan. It is believed that superstar Mohanlal will also make an extended cameo in the film. Composer Anirudh Ravichander’s second song from the film, Hukum, released on Monday and has left Thalaiva fans impressed. The first song from the film, Kaavaalaa, has created a buzz around the film and netizens are eagerly awaiting the film’s release on August 10.