Rajpal Yadav Reveals His First Wife Died at 20 During Childbirth: 'Carried Her Body On My Shoulder'

Rajpal Yadav is a popular name in the field of comedy. He has been featured in many films and entertained audiences with his sense of humour. Well, recently the actor revealed his personal life tragedy when he was just 20 years old. He disclosed the tragic loss of his first wife during childbirth in an interview.

Speaking The Lallantop, Rajpal said, “Back in the day, if you were a 20-year-old man with a job, people would ask your family to get you married. So, my father got me married. My first wife, she just delivered a baby, a daughter, and died. I was supposed to meet her the next day but was then carrying her dead body on my shoulders. But thanks to my family, my mother, my sister-in-law, it never felt like my daughter didn’t have her mother, she grew up with a lot of love."

Well, the actor got married for the second time in 2003. He also praised his second wife Radha for supporting him in all manners. The actor said that she raised the daughter from his first wife like her own. Rajpal Yadav’s first daughter is currently married and lives in Lucknow.