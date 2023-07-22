Rakesh Roshan To Produce Documentary Celebrating Roshan Family's Legacy In Bollywood? Here's What We Know

We’ve all been waiting for Rakesh Roshan to don his director’s cap again for a very long time. While we hear that he is working on a script for Krrish 4, however that’s not only the project Rakesh Roshan has set his eyes upon. If we believe a recent report, Rakesh Roshan might also bankroll a documentary celebrating the three-generation legacy of the illustrious Roshan family.

A source close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla shared with the publication, “Rakesh Roshan is producing a special documentary that delves into the memorable contributions of the Roshan family to the Indian film industry. The journey starts with his father, Roshan Lal Nagrath, who arrived in Mumbai in 1947 and established himself as one of the most prominent music directors in the 1950s and 1960s. The legacy then continued through his sons Rakesh and Rajesh Roshan, who excelled in the fields of acting, direction, and music, and finally to his grandson Hrithik, who is now regarded as one of the biggest Bollywood superstars of today. "

The source added, “The documentary promises to be a star-studded affair, following the style of Netflix India’s recently released ‘The Romantics.’ It will feature archival footage and in-depth, exclusive interviews with dozens of Bollywood celebrities who have worked with the Roshans throughout the years."

Meanwhile, speaking on the work front, Rakesh hasn’t directed a film in over a decade. His last film was Krrish 3, in the year 2013, featuring Hrithik Roshan. The father-son duo was supposed to reunite for the fourth film in the franchise, but no official announcement has been made as yet.