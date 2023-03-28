Actress and dancer Rakhi Sawant has been making the headlines ever since she got separated from her husband Adil Khan Durrani. The Main Hoon Na star often makes appearances in paparazzi videos and is quite active on social media. She enjoys a sizeable fan following both online and offline, and due to this, the actress is often seen becoming part of reality TV shows. And now, a recent report suggests that the actress will become a part of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show - Lock Upp’s upcoming season.

According to a report in Zoom, Rakhi, who appeared in Bigg Boss 16, Bigg Boss Marathi 4, etc., reportedly has signed on the dotted line after having been in negotiations for the show for some time. Lock Upp 2’s opening contender would be Rakhi. A formal confirmation in this regard has not yet been given, nevertheless. But if the rumours are accurate, it will unquestionably be a fun to witness Rakhi in Kangana’s show’s second season.

Advertisement

Though the list of contestants for this season, has no been announced yet but as per reports, a few celebs have nodded ‘yes’ to the show and they are:

Umar Riaz

Divya Agarwal

Archana Gautam

Soundarya Sharma

Urfi Javed

Emiway Bantai

The popular reality show is returning for a second season following the phenomenal success of the first, and the audience is unable to contain their excitement. Naturally, there have been many rumours concerning the show’s candidates. And as of now, Lock Upp 2’s first confirmed contender has been announced.

The previous season of Lock Upp saw Kangana Ranaut’s debut on OTT as a tough host. Her interactions with the contestants became a major highlight of the show and made her a fan favourite. She is expected to return for Lock Upp season 2. Karan Kundrra charmed the audience as the jailor in the previous season. And, reportedly, the makers are planning to rope in Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan too. As reported by Telly Chakkar, Hina and Rubina have been approached to play wardens in Lock Upp. However, details regarding the role of a warden in the show are also not known as of now.

Advertisement

Lock Upp is a captive reality show that turns celebrities as kaidis (prisoners) who are locked inside the jail for 72 days. Season one of the show was won by stand-up comedian, Munwar Faruqui.

Read all the Latest Movies News here