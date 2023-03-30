Rakhi Sawant did not mince her words when she reacted to Priyanka Chopra’s recent controversial statements about Bollywood. In an international podcast, Priyanka said that she began looking for opportunities in Hollywood after she was ‘cornered’ in Bollywood and was tired of the politics in the industry. Talking about the statement, Rakhi called out Priyanka for opening up about her struggle in the industry this late.

“Priyanka Chopra itna late kyun bol rahi hai? Earlier she used to do all the films. Why didn’t she open up then? Without taking sides, I love Priyanka, she’s my friend, and her mother is also my friend. Itne filmein kari, inte awards liye, Pinga Pinga gaana kiya, itne saare filmein kiye tabhi unhone kuch kyun nahi bola. Today she is settled in the US, why is speaking out now? Kyun kisi ko badnaam karna?" Rakhi said, speaking with the media on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Priyanka received support from many stars in Bollywood after her statements. The biggest supporter is Kangana Ranaut. Soon after Priyanka’s statements made the headlines, Kangana had tweeted, “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry" a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her."

“Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India," Kangana added. Priyanka’s cousin Meera Chopra, Amaal Malik and more also tweeted in support of Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Rakhi is all set to appear in Kangana’s reality show Lock Upp. The actress seemingly confirmed that she is the first contestant on the show.

Read all the Latest Movies News here