Rakhi Sawant Fails To Recognise KL Rahul, Paparazzi Remind Her 'Suniel Shetty Ke Damaad'

Rakhi Sawant recently returned home after her much-needed trip to London. Paparazzi clicked the actress at the Mumbai airport and had a brief chat with her. During the same time, cricketer KL Rahul also happened to be present at the same place, but Rakhi failed to recognise him.

In the clip, Rakhi was seen walking towards the parking area’s exit, when the paparazzi informed her that KL Rahul was sitting in the car next to her. She glanced at the vehicle, then back at the photographers, and asked, “Kaun hai ye KL Rahul?" The shutterbugs then reminded Rakhi that he is a cricketer, as well as ‘Suniel Shetty ke damaad (Suniel Shetty’s son-in-law).’ Eventually, Rakhi remembered and congratulated him on his marriage to Athiya Shetty. However, she mentioned that she would have conveyed her congratulations in person if he had rolled down the car’s window.

Watch the video below:

In another video shared by a paparazzi, Rakhi Sawant is spotted being swarmed by fans who are attempting to take selfies with her. The actress exclaims dramatically, “Bachao, mujhe mere fans se bachao. Aap yakeen mano, London me bhi yahi haal tha (Save me from my fans. Believe it or not, this was also the situation in London.)" For her airport look, Rakhi Sawant was seen wearing a full-sleeved floral shirt paired with blue bell-bottom pants. She completed the look by carrying a golden handbag.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant is presently involved in a legal dispute with her husband Adil Khan Durrani and has made multiple accusations against him. Adil is currently being held in police custody.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, tied the knot with Athiya Shetty on January 23 in a private ceremony that took place at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse located in Khandala. The wedding was a low-key affair and only a small number of guests, less than 100 were in attendance. The couple had been in a romantic relationship for a few years before tying the knot.

