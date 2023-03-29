Rakhi Sawant is in the news more often these days for almost everything she does. She is a true blue entertainer and leaves no stones unturned to prove that. The Bigg Boss star is currently working on her fitness. Rakhi Sawant often shares videos of her dance and acting, and her recent video didn’t go down too well with the netizens.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Rakhi Sawant is seen mimicking Malaika Arora’s ‘duck walk’ and saying that she likes the actress a lot. She is seen in her workout attire as she talks to paparazzi before copying her walk. Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of social media users chimed into the comments section to troll the reality tv star. One of the social media users wrote, “Why is she doing all this nonsense?" another comment reads, “Malaika looks so decent ok." A third social media user wrote, “Joker."

Rakhi Sawant recently hit the headlines when she announced that she will part ways with her husband Adil Khan Durrani soon. The actress was speaking to the media on Wednesday when she mentioned that she will divorce Adil. Rakhi went on to say that Adil will be ‘free to marry whoever he wants to’ after divorce with her.

“Meri Khushi ka raaz Mera divorce hone waala hai, Aur hum Azaad hone waale hain. There are few things in life which you should leave up to God and move on in life. Ab hum Azaad hojaana chahtein hain, ab Usko jisse Shaadi karni hai Karne do (I want to be free now and let him (Adil) get married to whoever he wants)," Rakhi said.

Interestingly, this comes days after Rakhi claimed that she will never divorce Adil and explained, “I don’t want him to destroy any other woman’s life. I won’t get married ever in life or think of babies. My students are my kids. Mother Teresa never got married, she took care of the kids in need. I am nowhere closer to her but I can just try."

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani was picked up from her residence and arrested on February 7 after the Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill and filed a complaint alleging he physically assaulted her. Later, Adil was also accused of rape by an Iranian woman. He is currently in Mysore jail.

