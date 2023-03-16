Rakhi Sawant is Praying That Adil Durrani Gets Bail, but Won’t Be Able to Forgive Him

Rakhi Sawant’s marriage with Adil Durrani has been the talk of the town, ever since they opened up about their relationship in public. The Main Hoon Na actress has now said that she may never be able to forgive Adil completely, but still prays that he gets bail soon. It must be noted that just weeks after announcing her marriage to Adil, Rakhi filed an FIR against him alleging domestic violence and mishandling of her funds. In addition, she also accused Adil of cheating on her. On the basis of Rakhi's complaint, Adil was arrested last month. Amid the ongoing controversy with her estranged husband, Rakhi has bought her new home in Dubai. On her way to the UAE, the actress had a chat with the media.

A Hindustan Times report claimed Rakhi revealed that while she was offering prayers, she realised that Ramzan is about to start and it is the month of forgiveness. She added that while she can never forgive her estranged husband, she surely hopes and prays that Adil gets bail. The report cited Rakhi Sawant as saying, “Aaj subah mai namaz padhi aur mere dil me khayal aya ki Ramzan ka matlab hota hai logon ko maaf karna. Adil ko mai maaf to nahi kar sakti dil se but ye dua karti hun Mysore court me bail jaaye (I was offering prayer this morning and had a thought. Ramzan is about to start and it is the month of forgiveness. I might not be able to forgive Adil, but I surely pray that he gets bail in the Mysuru court).”

Rakhi added by saying that Adil “ruined” her life, despite her being “a good wife” to him. Continuing further, Rakhi sent a message to Adil through the media. She urged him that after he gets bail, he shouldn’t ruin someone else’s life and he must work on changing himself. Rakhi said, “I want to send a message to him through the media, 'Adil, if you get bail, then don't ruin someone else's life. Try changing yourself and if you get married now then please don't mistreat that person as you did to me.'” Rakhi Sawant concluded by saying she will never get back together with Adil, as she wishes to lead her life alone henceforth. However, added, “I am praying for him and his well-being.” For those who don’t know, an FIR was reportedly lodged against Adil in Mysuru in February, after an Iranian student accused him of rape.

