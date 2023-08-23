Rakhi Sawant Makes SHOCKING Allegation, Claims Adil Sold Her Nude Videos For Rs 47 Lakh

Rakhi Sawant has levelled fresh allegations against her former husband Adil Khan Durrani. In a recent interview, the Bigg Boss fame accused Adil of selling her nude videos in Dubai for Rs 47 lakh. “I am in bathroom and he’s shooting from can you see? Aise bohot saare videos. Mera full body nude dikh rahe hai. I was quiet. I was his wife and he was raping me in the house," Rakhi told Pinkvilla.

“Videos viral ho jayenga na fir kya karu main. Zaher kha jau, suicide kar lu, kaha jau? Pure duniya mere nude video dekhne ke baad kaha jau? Kidhar jau, kaunse samaj mein rahu? Tell me where should I go? How to show my face to the world? Mai normal ladki nehi hu, India ke celebrity hu, ek brand hu. Within one year mera talaq kar diya usne," she added.

For the unversed, Rakhi’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani recently walked out of the Mysore jail. He was picked up from her residence and arrested on February 7 this year after the Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. However, after getting free from jail, Adil spoke to the media and levelled several allegations against his former wife. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he talked about Rakhi’s claims of miscarriage and claimed that the actress cannot get pregnant. He alleged that Rakhi had gotten a uterus-removal surgery.