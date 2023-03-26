Just a few days back, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened Salman Khan once again. In a recent interview with ABP news, he mentioned that the ‘goal of his life’ is to kill Salman Khan and added that the matter will end only after the actor apologizes to the Bishnoi community for allegedly killing the blackbuck. Now, Rakhi Sawant has reacted to Salman Khan receiving death threats. While speaking to paparazzi, Rakhi supported the Bollywood star and said that he is a legend and no one should think ill of him.

In a video posted by Rakhi Sawant on her Instagram Stories, she can be seen apologizing and doing sit-ups. She says, “Main Salman Khan bhai ki taraf se Bishnoi samaj se maafi mangti hu. Mere Bhai Salman par buri nazar mat rakho. (I offer apologies to Bishnoi society on behalf of Salman Khan, please don’t say bad about him). Me kehti hu Salman Khan ek nek insan hai.. gareebi ka data hai, ek legend hai.. Salman Bhai ke lie dua karo, vo logo ke lie ittna karte hai.. me chahti hu Salman Bhai ke dushmano ki aakhe fut jae.. unnki yaadash Shakti khatam hojae.. me Allah se dua karti hu ke koi mere Salman bhai ke lie bura na soche".

Advertisement

The actress then commented over the interviews done against Salman Khan, his security getting tighter and more. The actress said, “Main ye kehna chahti hu unn logo ko jo Salman Bhai ke against interview de rahe hai ke unhone Kya bigada hai tumahra… Kyu mere bhai ke piche haat dho ke pade ho.. vo bohot nek insan hai unnka piche please chod do. Salman bhai ittne ameer hai but vo logo ke lie sab karte.. unhone ne meri maa ke lie bohot kuch kia hai". (I would like to say this to those people who are giving interviews against Salman sir, what has he done to you all that you are all behind him. He is a man with kind heart. He helped me with my mother’s treatment.)

Check out the video here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previously,Bishnoi had said in his interview, “Salman Khan will have to apologise. He should go to our temple in Bikaner and apologise. The goal of my life is to kill Salman Khan. I will kill Salman Khan if his security is removed.f he (Salman Khan) apologises, then the matter will end. Salman is arrogant, Moose Wala was also like that. The ego of Salman Khan is bigger than Ravana," the gangster added.

This comes days after, Boshnoi claimed that Salman humiliated his community by allegedly killing a blackbuck. “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else," he told ABP news."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Salman Khan has been on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi for a long time now. In 2018, one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the Tiger 3 actor in relation to the blackbuck killing case. Bishnois believe that blackbucks are the reincarnation of their spiritual leader, Bhagwan Jambeshwar, also known as Jambaji.

Read all the Latest Movies News here