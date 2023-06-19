Rakhi Sawant Opens Up On 'New Man' In Her Life, Claims 'We Are Just Friends'

Rakhi Sawant grabbed everyone’s attention recently when she talked about finding love again. Now, in an interview with E-Times, Rakhi has revealed that the mystery man is named Lucky Singh who is based in Canada. Rakhi admitted she ‘likes’ Lucky but went on to claim that they are ‘just friends’ as of now.

“I like Lucky. He is handsome too. But there’s a difference between ‘like’ and love’. Lucky and I are just friends," Rakhi said.

The Bigg Boss fame further responded to claims that she is attracted towards Lucky and added, “Lekin agar attraction hai bhi toh problem kya hai? Frankly, I am very broken in today’s times; Adil had harassed me so much. Imagine he marrying me just because he wanted to enter Bigg Boss."

Advertisement

Rakhi also argued that her relationship with Lucky is not a ‘publicity stunt’. “It will take a second for me to do a publicity stunt. Why would I use Lucky Singh for that? Girls are shedding clothes. Am I shedding clothes? Agar main sach bolke apna bread and butter kamati hoon, so what’s wrong? I am in Bollywood and doing stunts is my bread and butter. Nobody can stop me. My parents are no more. But I don’t want to do any stunt forever," she told the entertainment portal.