Rakhi Sawant Reacts After Charges Against Mika Singh Drop in ‘Kissing’ Case: ‘Don’t Want To Die…’Earlier this week, the Bombay High Court withdrew the FIR and chargesheet filed against singer Mika Singh for forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant in 2016 at a party in Mumbai. The case has been withdrawn after Rakhi’s consent and her lawyer didn’t oppose the plea. The Bigg Boss star on dropping the charges said that, Mika and she are on good terms and that he’s a friend now.

Speaking with ETimes TV, Rakhi shared, “Mika had become my well-wisher. Abhi woh mera dost hai. He calls up and talks very nicely to me. Kitne din ladte rahenge? I don’t want to die with the burden of clashes with people. Abhi life mein aage jana hai mujhe."

Mika was charged under Sections 354 (molestation) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Earlier this April, he moved the High Court to drop the FIR and chargesheet filed by the police. The HC then acknowledged the same, after the affidavit submitted by Rakhi which stated that both of them had amicably resolved their differences.