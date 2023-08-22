Rakhi Sawant Refutes Ex-Husband Adil's 'Uterus Removed' Allegation, Claims 'I Can Become a Mother'

Rakhi Sawant has rubbished her former husband Adil Khan Durrani’s allegations that she cannot conceive a child and has her uterus removed. Recently, Rakhi took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she was also accompanied by her doctor.

“Today I am with my mother, doctor. It is said that god cannot reach everywhere and therefore there are doctors so that we can live a good life. I had a uterus operation sometime back. After marriage with Adil, I wanted to have a kid," Rakhi said in the video. Her doctor then came on record and shared that the actress can give birth to a child. The doctor mentioned that Rakhi froze her eggs in the past and further clarified that not her uterus but her fibroids were removed. “Rakhi can become a mother. Her uterus is fine," the doctor said. When the actress added, “Adil kehta hai mera uterus aapne nikal diya," her doctor clarified “nahi nahi". Watch the video here: