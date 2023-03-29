Rakhi Sawant has finally announced that she will part ways with her husband Adil Khan Durrani soon. The actress was speaking to the media on Wednesday when she mentioned that she will divorce Adil. Rakhi went on to say that Adil will be ‘free to marry whoever he wants to’ after divorce with her.

“Meri Khushi ka raaz Mera divorce hone waala hai, Aur hum Azaad hone waale hain. There are few things in life which you should leave up to God and move on in life. Ab hum Azaad hojaana chahtein hain, ab Usko jisse Shaadi karni hai Karne do (I want to be free now and let him (Adil) get married to whoever he wants)," Rakhi said.

Interestingly, this comes days after Rakhi claimed that she will never divorce Adil and explained, “I don’t want him to destroy any other woman’s life. I won’t get married ever in life or think of babies. My students are my kids. Mother Teresa never got married, she took care of the kids in need. I am nowhere closer to her but I can just try."

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani was picked up from her residence and arrested on February 7 after the Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill and filed a complaint alleging he physically assaulted her. Later, Adil was also accused of rape by an Iranian woman. He is currently in Mysore jail.

Earlier this month, Rakhi claimed that Adil contacted her from prison asking for ‘another chance’. However, she told him that if he wants to come back into her life, he must stop being a womanizer and should respect her. “If Adil wants to come back, he has to give it in writing that he will never cheat on me, never physically abuse me and return the money he took from me. You will stop being a womanizer, give me back my respect and he has to be in this marriage," Rakhi told E-Times.

