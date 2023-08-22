Rakhi Sawant Was Not Divorced, She 'Cheated and Betrayed' Adil; Latter Makes SHOCKING Allegations

Days after Adil Khan Durrani walked out of the Mysore jail, he has now levelled fresh and shocking allegations against his ex-wife Rakhi Sawant. In a recent interview, Adil claimed that Rakhi lied to him and was still married to her first husband Ritesh when they tied the knot.

“Rakhi went for a show to the UK last November. She swore by placing her hands on her mother’s head that she is not married to Ritesh. I believed her. We weren’t married back then. Even when we went to the registrar’s office, she mentioned she is single. I believed as she did that in court. I even insisted her to join for the UK show but she refused," Adil told Bollywood Bubble.

Adil further alleged that he was left shocked when he saw Rakhi’s vulgar messages with Ritesh. “I was in dubai. She comes back normally. Her phone used to be with me, mine with her. I one day saw some messages. Aur wo itne gande the just imagine mujhe kya feel hua hoga. Wo bolti hai Ritesh maine galti Karli hai Adil se shaadi karke tum meri jaan ho. Mere 7 din aapke saath bahut ache rahe hai, mai bhul nahi sakti. Aur jo bhi tumhare saath hua wo memories mujhe yaad aagaye hai. How I should feel? I was like ye kya ho raha hai," he added.

Rakhi’s ex-husband further claimed that Ritesh also used to send money to her while she was in Bigg Boss Marathi house. He accused Rakhi of ‘cheating and betraying’ and alleged, “Mujhe ye bhi pata chal gaya ki Rakhi Sawant legally Ritesh ke saath shaadi shuda hai. Unka divorce nahi hua tha. Saare evidences mil gaye. She came out of the bigg boss, maine use pucha ki Rakhi are you cheating me? Rakhi used to beat me".