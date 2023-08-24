Rakhi Sawant's Best Friend Files Police Complaint Against Her, Actress Reacts

Rakhi Sawant doesn’t need a special occasion to dominate the news headlines. She is known to be a popular internet sensation and receives the spotlight due to her personal life. As of now, she is in the news because one of her best friends, Rajshree More has filed a police complaint against her.

According to a post shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Rakhi is shocked to hear this news and said that she always loved Rajshree. Rakhi said, “You have always stood beside me in my worst times. Even I stood with her in her bad times. She will always be my friend forever. I’m shocked. I don’t know what wrong is going on in my life."

Viral Bhayani also contacted Rajshree regarding this news and she confirmed it. She claimed that Rakhi had threatened her the day when Adil Khan Durrani (Rakhi’s estranged husband) made his first appearance. Rajshree signed off saying that she would reveal more about Rakhi to the media.

Advertisement

Rakhi has also reacted to this post now and commented, “Wow Adi you are using my friends again. I cannot believe others know what is Adil I’ll fight against everything. I have no one I have god." None of the social media users have taken this case seriously and speculate that these things have been planned by Rakhi herself.