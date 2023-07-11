Rakhi Sawant’s Strategy To Grow Tomato Plant Irks Internet Users; Watch It Here

Actress-dancer Rakhi Sawant is often known for her hilarious interactions with paparazzi. She has once again caught their attention. This time, the reason is Rakhi planting fresh tomatoes in a planter, instead of just using the seed from the vegetables. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a clip on Instagram, showing her in this act. The video opens up with Rakhi saying, “Doston main uga rahi hun tamatar yeh dekho (Friends, I am growing tomatoes, take a look)." “Kya baat hai (That’s great)", one of the reporters said. “Rakhi ji tamatar kab tak aayenge iss pe (How long will it take for the tomatoes to grow)?", another reporter asked her. In the video, one of Rakhi’s employees can be seen helping her and claimed that the sapling will produce fresh fruit in fifteen days. Bhayani wrote in the caption, “Tamatar toh aab Jaan se bhi pyaara hai (Tomatoes are now more precious than our lives). Rakhi Sawant ki new strategy, tamatar ka tree ugao (Rakhi’s new strategy, grow tree on a tomato)". The video has garnered more than 9,79,000 views.

Social media users were not at all impressed with this act. One of them advised her to not waste tomatoes. She wrote that Rakhi should only use their seed. Another user criticised her and wrote that people are tense about the exorbitant prices of tomatoes and their availability. The prices of tomatoes in India have soared in recent weeks, while Rakhi is wasting food, just to gain some footage from the press, said one user. Another user ridiculed the claim of tomato seedlings producing fresh fruit in just 15 days.

In another clip uploaded by AJ Bollywood, Rakhi shared her outburst about the skyrocketing prices of vegetables, especially tomatoes. She was spotted by the paparazzi, looking quite concerned and frustrated. She even pretended to beat her head against the wall and then revealed the reason behind it to the reporters. Rakhi said that the prices of vegetables like potatoes, tomatoes, and onions have become expensive. She added that the tomatoes are being sold at Rs 120 per kilo. She told the reporters that even the green chilies have become costly.