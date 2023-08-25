Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie Wins Best Kannada Film At 69th National Film Awards

The 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday, August 24 in Delhi by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to honour the best films and artists. The list witnessed some exceptional names that left a lasting impact on the audience earlier on silver screens. 777 Charlie has bagged the Best Kannada Film under the category of Best Feature Film. Kadaisi Vivasayi was chosen as the Best Tamil Film, Home and Uppena also won big as they bagged Best Malayalam Film and Best Telugu Film, respectively. Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham got the Best Hindi Film award.

777 Charlie is one of the standout winners at the 69th National Film Awards. The Rakshit Shetty-starrer traces the true emotional relationship between a lonely man and his four-legged Labrador Retriever named Charlie. The heart-aching story of the film warmed the hearts of audiences across the country.

The film also features Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha and Abhijit Mahesh in crucial roles. It was directed by Kiran Raj K and produced by Rakshit Shetty under his home banner Paramvah Studios.

The production house elated with the achievement said that it was their finest and proudest moment. “777 Charlie has won the Nation’s heart and here is the testimony. It is the finest hour and the proudest moment for all of us at Paramvah," the tweet reads.

The director of the film captured the winning moment with his mother. In the video, Kiran Raj can be seen sitting with his mother while they watch the press conference on their phone. When the award is announced, his mother starts clapping and hugs the director in happiness. “Caught the moment in the camera. Amma’s excitement says it all," he wrote in the caption of the video.

On the other hand, Rakshit Shetty shared that he is overwhelmed and humbled by the news. “Words cannot justify the happiness and delight this news has delivered! While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed, I am also feeling humbled and grateful. This is a proud moment for all of us at Paramvah Studios. Many congratulations Kiran Raj, the hard work has paid off," the actor said.