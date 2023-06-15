Rakshit Shetty Starrer Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Gets A Release Date

Kannada actor-director Rakshit Shetty’s highly anticipated film, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, has finally announced its release dates. The film will be split into two parts, with Side A scheduled to release on September 1 and Side B set for release on October 20. This exciting news was revealed by Rakshit Shetty himself on June 6, through a post on his Twitter account.

In his post, Rakshit Shetty shared the film’s official poster and captioned it, “The first of him…and the rest of him! SSE Side A - releasing on September 1st. SSE Side B - releasing on October 20th. Mark your calendar." The announcement has left fans eagerly marking their calendars in anticipation of this unique cinematic experience.

Written and directed by Hemanth M. Rao, “Sapta Sagaradaache Ello" features Rakshit Shetty, Pavitra Lokesh, and Achyuth Kumar in the lead roles. This romantic film also boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Rukmini Vasanth, Sharath Lohitashwa, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Avinash, and Ramesh Indira, among others, in pivotal roles.

The film’s music is composed by Charan Raj, while Adhvitha Gurumurthy handles the cinematography. Backed by Rakshit’s production house, Paramvah Studios, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello was a labor of love, with a production period spanning over 137 days.

Director Hemanth M. Rao expressed his excitement about the film’s release, sharing on Twitter, “I wrote this film 12 years ago. It’s incredibly close to my heart. It has evolved a lot over time, and after all these years, I get to share this story with the rest of the world. Side A of #SSE will be out on 1st Sep & Side B of #SSE on Oct 20th. See you at the movies soon!!"

The collaboration between Hemanth Rao and Rakshit Shetty in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello marks a long-awaited reunion after six years since their previous successful film, Godhi Banna Sadharna Maikattu. In a recent interview with Bangalore Times, Hemanth Rao shared insights into Rakshit’s character in the film, revealing that the actor initially portrays an innocent persona. However, as the story unfolds over a decade, the character undergoes a profound transformation, promising a compelling narrative for the audience.