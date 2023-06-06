Rakshit Shetty-starrer Sapta Sagaradaache Ello To Release in Two Parts

Kannada actor-director Rakshit Shetty’s much-awaited movie Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (SSE) is being developed on a large scale, and the actor now has said that it will be released in two parts. On Tuesday, June 6, Rakshit announced to his fans that the filming of the movie is now complete and that it will be distributed as “Side A" and “Side B." The release date for both parts will be announced on June 15. Hemanth Rao is directing this film which revolves around a story that involves time, love, and dreams.

Rakshit shared the SSE movie announcement through his official Instagram handle.

“Your Manu is here today with a remarkable announcement," he wrote in his post. He further said that SSE will now be presented in two pieces, side A and side B, each painstakingly fashioned out of time, love, and dreams. The announcement further said that the filming is over and the release dates for the movie will be announced on June 15.