Rakul Preet And Samyuktha Menon In Talks For Nandamuri Balakrishna's Next: Reports

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is popularly known as Balayya or NBK, is one of the biggest actors in the South Indian film industry. He has worked on more than 100 films and has had a career spanning almost 40 years. He is one of the leading actors in the South Indian industry and has a huge fan following. Apart from a career in the film industry, NBK has also been an elected member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Hindupuram constituency since 2014. In 2023, the superstar’s last two films, Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy have been huge hits at the box office and have earned more than Rs 100 crore.

According to reports, it has been found that Balayya is teaming up with director Bobby Kolli, who directed the superhit film Waltair Veerayya with Chiranjeevi. The reports have also added that the director is casting for the female lead of the film. Reportedly, the makers have approached two actresses, Rakul Preet Singh and Samyuktha Menon, to play the female protagonists in the film. It has been confirmed that one of them will be chosen to play the lead, according to reports.

There has been news floating around that Samyuktha is more likely to be chosen as Rakul Preet has not done a Telugu film in a long time. Samyukhta, on the other hand, has been on top of her game with her last three films Bimbisara, Bheemla Nayak and Virupaksha, all being super hits at the box office.

NBK and Bobby’s collaboration has been tentatively titled NBK109. Recently, the makers unveiled a poster that provided a glimpse of the film’s theme. The poster had a box full of weapons like knives, hammers and axes and gave the picture of an action-packed film along with NBK’s distinctive style. They captioned the picture, “He is known to the world… but no one knows his world."