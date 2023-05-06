Rakul Preet Singh Slips Into Sexy Bikini in MINUS 15 Degrees, Takes A Dip in Ice Cold Water; Watch

Rakul Preet Singh has the internet bowing down to her! The Bollywood actress shared a video in which she took a dip in a pool of ice-cold water in minus 15 degrees. In the clip shared on Instagram, Rakul was seen changing from her warm clothes to a stunning blue and white bikini. Despite the cold weather, Rakul confidently made her way to the pool of water which was surrounded by water.

The Doctor G star did not hesitate to jump into the water and embraced the chilling weather. Happy with her accomplishment, Rakul smiled at the camera before she ran in to change. Sharing the video, Rakul wrote, “Cryo in -15 anyone? 😜"

Fans were impressed with her video. Many took to the comments section and praised her. “Proof that she is too hot….🔥🔥" a fan wrote. “NOW WATER TURNS IN TO WARMTH," added another. “Strong woman 🔥❤️" added a third comment.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in the social comedy film Chhatriwali. The story of movie was about a woman, who wants to break the social taboo against sex education. Chhatriwali was helmed by Tejas Deoskar and also stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Cart Ahluwalia, and Rajesh Tailang in the lead roles. The movie was released on ZEE5.

Rakul currently has a series of projects in her pipeline, which includes the Tamil science fiction film Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan. She will also be seen in S Shankar’s vigilante actioner Indian 2, headlined by Kamal Haasan. She has also signed Meri Patni Ka Remake and 31 October Ladies Night.

The actress also often makes headlines for her relationship with actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The couple has been dating for a while now. Although they don’t speak often about their relationship, they do share posts on special occasions and are spotted together at events.

