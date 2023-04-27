Rakul Preet Singh Slips Into Sexy Dress With Plunging Neckline; Trolls Claim She's 'Uncomfortable'

Rakul Preet Singh was trolled brutally after she stepped out wearing a bold black dress for a recent event. The actress, on Wednesday night, stepped out to attend an awards show in the city wearing a gorgeous black outfit that featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline, allowing Rakul to channel the classy meets glams look. However, a few videos of the Bollywood star from the event had trolls believing that she was ‘uncomfortable’.

The conclusion was drawn when they noticed that Rakul was being very careful with her outfit. The actress appeared to be ensuring that she doesn’t have any oops moments. However, it was not construed that way. Social media users felt that she was uncomfortable with her outfit and asked her why wear if she was not fully comfortable.

“Why wear something when you need your hand to cover your body parts," a troll commented on a video featuring Rakul. “If you don’t feel comfortable don’t wear," added another. “The tapes were clearly visible…" a third troll wrote. “Wat is that so bad," another comment read.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in the social comedy film Chhatriwali. The story of movie was about a woman, who wants to break the social taboo against sex education. Chhatriwali was helmed by Tejas Deoskar and also stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Cart Ahluwalia, and Rajesh Tailang in the lead roles. The movie was released on ZEE5.

Rakul currently has a series of projects in her pipeline, which includes the Tamil science fiction film Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan. She will also be seen in S Shankar’s vigilante actioner Indian 2, headlined by Kamal Haasan. She has also signed Meri Patni Ka Remake, and 31 October Ladies Night.

