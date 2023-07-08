Rakul Preet Singh's Fan Is A Baby And This Video Is Too Adorable; Watch

Rakul Preet Singh has carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry with her remarkable performances. No doubt, she is one of the most talented actresses right now. Despite her busy schedule in Bollywood, she also pursues projects in the South film industry. Through her incredible performances, Rakul has garnered a global fan base. What’s latest is the video of the actress that has been making rounds on the internet.

In the viral video shared today, the Cuttputlli actress was papped at the airport and took out some time to meet and interact with the fans waiting for her. Amongst them, she particularly delighted a charming young child by warmly greeting and gently pulling his cheeks. She also kissed the baby afterwards.

Watch the video here:

There is no doubt that Rakul nailed her airport look with a stunning all-denim ensemble. She sported a white cropped bralette and layered it with an oversized dark blue denim jacket. The jacket she wore had pink and blue flowers on the shoulders. She further complimented the look with black denim jeans. To accessorize the outfit, she opted for a sleek smartwatch and golden hoop earrings that added a stylish touch. Keeping the makeup minimal, she opted for a minimal base and nude lipstick. The actress completed her airport look by styling her hair in a low messy bun.

Popular Instagram page Viral Bhayani posted the video with the caption, “Rakul Preet papped a cute baby at the airport this morning." Many people also commented on the video. One said, “Once he’s adult he would proudly say. I kept celebrities to play with me."