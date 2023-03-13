Actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala are popularly recognised as Ram and Sita from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. After 34 years, the reel-life couple are all set to reunite for an upcoming project. Recently, Dipika Chikhlia took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets which showed her working with her Ramayan’s co-star. The video showed the actress sitting in her vanity van, reading her script, roaming around the sets, enacting her scenes and more. The clip also showed Arun and Dipika sitting on a couch, chatting with each other. “On set …BTS," she wrote in the caption of the clip.

Needless to say, the video has left fans super excited to see the duo reuniting on-screen. One of the users wrote, “My SitaRam is together once again." Another user wrote, “Can’t wait to watch this..all the best to the whole team!" One more user wrote, “This is amazing. Just cannot miss this."

The actors have reportedly reunited for director Pradeep Gupta’s film, Notice. Aditya Pratap Singh Raghuvanshi, the film’s producer, recently informed MidDay that the film is a modern-day interpretation of the Ramayana. Because the mythological offering has dominated Govil and Chikhlia’s public image, he felt that they were the ideal choice to star in the movie. He went on to say that it is the story of a vulnerable man who fights for the truth and triumphs over a corrupt administration. Singh also stated that the film is so-named because it depicts how whenever you receive a notice, it brings with it some sort of problem.

Arun Govil, who is excited to reunite with Chikhlia, says it will be great to work with Dipika again. He added that he is playing a common man fighting for justice and that he agreed to star in the film because the character embodies dharma and truth.

Many versions of Ramayana have appeared on Indian television over the years, but Ramayan, starring Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, remains one of the most iconic shows to date. Ramanand Sagar wrote, produced, and directed the 1987 Doordarshan premiere of Ramayan, which immediately gained cult status. The on-screen duo of Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala were so liked that they went on to create the series Love Kush, which ran till 1989.

