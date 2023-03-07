SS Rajamouli is currently basking in the success of his actioner RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. Not only did the movie manage to garner a lifetime collection of over Rs 1000 crore, but Naatu Naatu, a dance number of the film has also been nominated in the Best Original song category at the Oscars 2023. As the Indian song is competing with the like of Rihanna and Lady Gaga’s tracks, SS Rajamouli took some brief time out to break down the shooting process of Naatu Naatu. From location to costume, he opened up about the minute details that made it a massive hit.

Talking to Vanity Fair, SS Rajamouli first spoke about the location where Naatu Naatu was filmed, revealing that it was shot in Kyiv at the Presidential Palace. The director added he had plans to record the song in India but since it was monsoon season at the time, it prompted him to scout for locations. When he finally found the location in Kyiv, SS Rajamouli wasn’t aware that it was the Presidential Palace. He initially thought that he won’t get permission to film outside the prominent building and might have to look for another location but was happy to learn that there were no concerns.

The director also praised the choreographer of the song, Prem Rakshith, who had already worked not only with the filmmaker but Ram Charan and Jr NTR as well. According to Rajamouli, the difficulty level was increased for the choreographer when he had to come up with one style that suited both actors. Along with this came a list of instructions from the director himself, who wanted the dance to be nice, not too difficult, will suit both actors, and should also be fantastic.

When it came to costume, it was the director’s wife Rama who came up with the idea of adding suspenders to their attires. When the choreographer heard the plan, he took permission from the filmmaker for adding steps that’ll feature Ram Charan and Jr NTR playing with the suspenders. He got a green signal and hence there was a whole segment of the duo putting up an energetic performance with their costume. A fun fact about one of the scenes involving suspenders wherein the leading lady stretches them too long only to let them collapse with the actors’ bodies, was that it was painful for them. As soon as the director would call cut, Ram Charan and Jr NTR would scream in pain.

At one point during the song, the actors along with the background dancer, perform the hook step of Naatu Naatu on a sandy area. With dust everywhere, it became extremely difficult for the team to maintain the delicate costumes, but they managed to get it done by preparing more than single attire for everyone.

SS Rajamouli stated, “For me, one of the reasons why I think it (Naatu Naatu) is such a hit is not just because of the music, not just because of the dance, because there is a beautiful story in itself. The entire story of RRR is within that 10 minutes of Naatu Naatu lead scene and the complete song. No one in America or across the world really knows the meaning of the lyrics but it is the catchiness of the lyric, the way, the flow. I think the credit should be given to Chandrabose, the lyricist."

Meanwhile, Naatu Naatu is now eying Oscars 2023. The 95th Academy Awards will be broadcasted live on Sunday, March 12 (March 13 morning in India).

