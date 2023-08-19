Ram Charan And Kiara Advani Starrer Game Changer’s Release Date Postponed Again? Here’s What We Know

Director Shankar’s Game Changer featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is one of the highly anticipated films. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film as it will be the first project of actor Ram Charan after the massive success of RRR. The film has been on floors for a while now. Despite this, the makers have not been able to confirm the release date. It has turned out to be the most delayed project in the career of Ram Charan. Now, reports have emerged suggesting that the film is likely to release in August next year.

Earlier, speculations were rife that the film will likely hit the theatres around Sankranti 2024. Fans were waiting with bated breath but the latest developments come as a disappointment for them. It is widely reported that it take another year for Game Changer to hit theaters.

The film has been getting delayed for various reasons. For unforeseen reasons, Shankar is currently working on two big films in parallel – Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Game Changer with Ram Charan. The adjustments and schedules for both films caused a huge delay. On the other hand, Ram Charan took his paternal break and resumed work after the birth of their baby.