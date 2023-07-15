Ram Charan And Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Rangasthalam Releases In Japan

Rangasthalam, starring Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is widely regarded as one of the greatest Telugu films ever made. The film made a lot of noise at the box office when it was released in 2018 and received critical acclaim. Yesterday, the makers released the film in Japan and since then, it has been creating quite a stir among the audiences.

Touted as a gritty village drama, the film was directed by Sukumar, who is known for Pushpa: The Rise, Arya and To Father with Love. In a remarkable achievement, Rangasthalam surpassed the opening day numbers of Brahmastra, making it the highest-grossing opener among Indian films in Japan in 2023.

Ram Charan’s loyal fan base in Japan played a significant role in the film’s remarkable success. Even with the release of the highly anticipated KGF franchise, Rangasthalam managed to capture the attention of Japanese audiences. It will be intriguing to witness how the film will perform at the Japanese box office in the coming days.

Ram Charan plays the role of Chittibabu, a deaf protagonist. Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the female lead in the movie. Rangasthalam also stars Aadhi, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Rohini, Ajay Gosh, Pujita Ponnada, Brahmaji and others in significant roles.