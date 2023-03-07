Ram Charan is currently in the US promoting his film RRR ahead of the Oscars 2023. However, amid his busy hectic schedule, the RRR actor recently took some time off and decided to take her wife Upasana Kamineni on a ‘babymoon’.

On Tuesday, Upasana took to her social media handles and dropped an adorable video, sharing a glimpse of the same. The short clip was the compilation of Charan and Upasana’s quality time in the US. In one of the pictures, the parents-to-be were seen going out shopping. Another frame in the video featured the couple enjoying a long drive and the scenic views of America.

Sharing the video, Upasana penned a heartwarming note as she also sent Holi wishes to her fans. “Amidst all the hustle, Mr.C’s time out for “ us “👼🏻❤️ Sneak Peek #babymoon. Happy Holi ❤️ Thank you for taking me 🐋 & 🐬 watching 💙 Ticking it off my bucket list," she wrote.

Soon after the video was shared, fans took to the comment section to shower love on the couple. “This is called well balancing Professional and Personal life," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “Charan anna carrying the bags and the way he looks to upasana mam was cute." “Omg! You are goals ❤️❤️ stay blessed," a third comment read.

For the unversed, Ram Charan is in the US as RRR’s hit number Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Oscars 2023 under the Best Song category. The actor recently appeared on two popular Hollywood talk shows - Good Morning America and KLTA Entertainment to speak about his film.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child together. The good news was confirmed earlier this year by Chiranjeevi on Twitter. The Telugu superstar had issued a statement that read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni." Later, Charan also re-tweeted the same and added a folded hand emoji in the caption.

