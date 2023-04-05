Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Share a Warm Hug As They Twin In White For Baby Shower Celebration; Watch

Megastar Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni, who are expecting their first child 10 years after their wedding, are making the most of the time now. The entrepreneur, five and a half months into her pregnancy, recently took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of a baby shower hosted by her sisters Anushpala Kamineni and Sindoori Reddy in Dubai. It was attended by close friends and family members.

In the video that Upasana has now shared on social media, she and her husband can be seen twinning in white – a pristine colour palette – for the dreamt baby shower. While Upasana exuded her pregnancy glow in a white, lace gown, the RRR star kept it classy in a crisp white shirt. The video also shares glimpses of a three-tiered cake and loads of gifts.

Earlier, Upasana had also shared another video of their babymoon in the US. “Amidst all the hustle, Mr.C’s time out for “us Sneak Peek #babymoon# Happy Holi…Ticking it off my bucket list," she had written sharing the video which featured the couple enjoying local food, long drives and dolphin watching.

Later, Ram Charan also credited his wife for the global recognition he received for SS Rajamouli’s RRR. During the India Today Conclave 2023, the actor had said, “She has been my lucky mascot, and the 5-and-a-half-month-old baby, who is inside her is even lucky for me."

For the unversed, the news of Ram Charan and Upasana’s pregnancy was announced earlier this year by Chiranjeevi on Twitter. The Telugu superstar had issued a statement that read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni."

