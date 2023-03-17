Ram Charan recently visited the United States to promote his film RRR ahead of the Oscars. While the award ceremony concluded earlier this week, the actor has extended his visit to the US with his wife Upasana Konidela. And now, another report related to their stay has surfaced on social media. As stated in reports, Ram Charan has rented a luxurious house in the USA. Ram has even reportedly sought the services of some staff members from India for helping them.

The couple, along with some crew members from RRR, also celebrated the success of their film in this house. For those who don’t know, the song Naatu Naatu from RRR won an Oscar under the Best Original Song category.

Earlier, reports surfaced online claiming that Upasana Konidela would deliver their first child in the US. However, she refuted the reports stating that she will deliver the child in India. Her statement read, “I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country - India, surrounded by a world-class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation."

The news regarding Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni expecting their first child together was tweeted by Ram’s father Chiranjeevi. The Telugu superstar issued a statement earlier which read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni." Later, Ram also re-tweeted the same and added a folded hand emoji in the caption. Fans from all corners have congratulated Ram for this heartwarming news.

Ram Charan is now all pumped up for his much-anticipated film RC15. In an interview with Greatandhra, the producer of the film Dil Raju, said that the title reveal and the first poster of this film will be unveiled on March 27, Ram’s birthday. Ram is said to be playing an IAS officer in the film. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is making her Telugu cinema debut with RC15.

The release date of RC15 is yet to be confirmed.

