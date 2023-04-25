Ram Charan and Upasana To Have Baby Girl? RRR Star Seemingly CONFIRMS They're Welcoming Daughter

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are having a baby girl if a viral interview of the RRR star is anything to go by. For the unversed, Ram and Upasana are expecting their first child together. Having been married for 10 years now, the couple announced in December that Upasana is pregnant and they will embrace parenthood this year. Ram and Upasana also hosted a sweet baby shower recently.

While photos from the baby shower go viral, an interview of Ram speaking about his baby has surfaced online and has sparked rumours that he and Upasana are preparing to welcome a baby girl. As reported by BollywoodLife, the RRR star was speaking about the loves of his life when he referred to his soon-to-be-born baby as ‘her’.

“My first Jaan is Upasana. My second Jaan is my pet dog Rhyme. And my 3rd Jaan is on her way," Ram said, as quoted by the report. To top it off, in the pictures surfacing from the baby shower, it is revealed that Ram and Upasana chose a baby pink colour theme for the shower which has fuelled the rumours that a baby girl is on the way.

Speaking about planning a baby after 10 years of marriage, Upasana told Humans of Bombay recently, “It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well."

“I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves," she added.

