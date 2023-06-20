Ram Charan And Wife Upasana Kamineni Welcome A Baby Girl

Ram Charan and Upasana have welcomed a baby girl. The couple welcomed the baby on June 20, in Hyderabad. The news comes just a few hours after a video of Ram and his wife from the hospital had surfaced online, hinting that the couple could be welcoming their baby any moment. Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first baby after being married for 11 years.

The news of Ram and Upasana’s baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana is admitted. Sharing a medical bulletin, the hospital said, “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well."

Ram Charan’s father, megastar Chiranjeevi had announced that Ram and Upasana are expecting their first baby late last year. Taking to Twitter, the veteran actor wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni."

Upasana Kamineni Konidela on embracing motherhood after 11 years of marriage:

Earlier this year, during the Mother’s Day celebrations, Upasana opened up about embracing motherhood after being married for 11 years. Taking to Instagram, Upasana had written, “I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society’s expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. Celebrating my first #mothersday."

Ram had hinted that the couple is having a baby girl earlier this year during an interview. As reported by BollywoodLife at the time, the RRR star spoke about the loves of his life when he referred to the baby as ‘her’. “My first Jaan is Upasana. My second Jaan is my pet dog Rhyme. And my 3rd Jaan is on her way," Ram said, as quoted by the report, leading to speculations that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

