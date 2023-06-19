Ram Charan and Wife Upasana Share Melodious Tune For Their Little One: 'This Will Bring Happiness'

Telugu actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are eagerly waiting for the arrival of their first child. The couple has been actively involved in preparing for this joyous occasion. They have been offering glimpses into the preparations they are making to welcome their newborn. In a recent Instagram video shared by Ram Charan, a sweet and melodious tune, created for their baby, plays in the background.

The delightful tune is crafted by musician Kaala Bhairava. Ram Charan and Upasana express their gratitude to him captioning, “Thank you Kaala Bhairava, for creating this tune for us. We are sure this melody will bring happiness and joy to millions of children across the globe." The tune claimed to encompass positive energy that will surround the child. It invites listeners to enter a meditative state, ignite transformative energy, embrace positivity, and experience a spiritual awakening reminiscent of a child’s innocence. The video further mentioned that the tune is universally available, aiming to spread happiness, joy, and a positive impact among children across the globe. Listen to the serene and soothing tune here:

Recently, the couple offered a glimpse of a handcrafted cradle created by survivors of sex trafficking. Upasana expressed that the cradle signifies strength, resilience, and hope. Along with a video showcasing the cradle’s creation, she captioned, “ We are honoured & humbled to receive this heartfelt gift from the incredible young women of Prajwala Foundation. This handcrafted cradle holds immense significance, symbolising strength, resilience, and hope. It represents a journey of transformation and self-respect that I want my child to be exposed to from birth." The video also included a collection of unseen photos featuring the couple.

On June 14, the couple joyfully marked their 11th wedding anniversary. Pouring his heart out, Ram Charan shared a picture with Upasana mentioning, “It’s been an awesome 11 years."