Ram Charan And Wife Upasana's Baby Girl's First Photo Leaked? Here's The Truth

South superstar Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni recently became parents to a baby girl. Prior to this special news, a clip of RRR star and his wife had gone viral all over social media. Owing to the popularity of the power couple, there is another image floating around social media claiming that it’s their newborn daughter. The viral picture showcased a little baby napping contently on a hospital bed. Fans circulated this alleged pic stating it’s Ram Charan’s daughter. However, the actor’s manager has rubbished any such rumours.

On Wednesday, Ram Charan’s digital manager Siva Cheery took to his Twitter handle to inform everyone that the viral picture of the little baby is in fact not Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni’s daughter, “Pics circulating in social media are not the pics of #MegaPrincess," the tweet read.

Advertisement

On June 20, Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad confirmed the good news in their bulletin. It read,"Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well."

Ram Charan’s father, megastar Chiranjeevi had announced that Ram and Upasana are expecting their first baby late last year. Taking to Twitter, the veteran actor wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni."

Earlier this year, during the Mother’s Day celebrations, Upasana opened up about embracing motherhood after being married for 11 years. Taking to Instagram, Upasana had written, “I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society’s expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. Celebrating my first #mothersday."