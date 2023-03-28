On Monday night, Chiranjeevi attended his son Ram Charan’s birthday bash. At the party, the former also honoured SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani for bringing home the Academy Award for RRR. His son played the lead role in the magnum opus. Sharing a bundle of photos on Instagram, the veteran actor said that their big win shall remain etched in history.

Sharing pictures with RRR director SS Rajamouli and Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani and others on Instagram, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on @alwaysramcharan‘s birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history."

In the first picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen honouring Rajamouli and his wife with a flower bouquet. Ram Charan and his mother can also be seen in the photo. In the second picture, MM Keeravani and his wife were being honoured. Both Rajamouli and Keeravani were also presented with a shawl. RRR became the first Indian production to bag an Oscar award in the Original Song category for the song Naatu Naatu.

Naatu Naatu won the Oscar after beating the likes of Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.

After their big win at the Oscars, Ram Charan had earlier taken to his social media and penned a gratitude note which read, “Congratulations to everyone on the ‘RRR’ team including our director S.S. Rajamouli, the composer and lyricist of ‘Naatu Naatu’, M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose the vocalists who sang it, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, our choreographer Prem Rakshith, and the cast who brought this song to life, and to the world."

Later, he also issued an official statement which read, “RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian Cinema history. I can’t thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love."

Back in 2022, SS Rajamouli’s RRR surpassed over 1000 crores at the box office globally. It’s an epic action drama film which focused on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn had cameo appearances in the movie.

