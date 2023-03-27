Ram Charan Birthday: RRR to RC15, Latest and Upcoming Movies of Telugu Cinema's Mega Power Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAM CHARAN: Ram Charan has proved his mettle as an actor, portraying a variety of roles since his debut with the 2007 release Chirutha. From drama to action and romance, Ram Charan has worked in a variety of genres, impressing the fans every single time. He has carved a niche for himself with movies like RRR, Magadheera, and Rangasthalam 1985, among many other blockbusters.

As he turns 38 this year, here’s a look at Ram Charan’s recent and upcoming films that you could watch and look forward to.

Advertisement

RRR

RRR is an action-drama film helmed by S.S. Rajamouli. The film is set in the 1920s and follows the fictionalized story of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against British rule. The film features a star-studded cast including Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film was mega success not just in India but also all around the world. RRR also became the first Indian production film to win an Oscar for its Naatu Naatu song.

Advertisement

Acharya

Advertisement

Acharya is an action-drama film starring Ram Charan in the lead role. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi along with Niranjan Reddy. Acharya also features Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. The film’s story revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who fights against corruption and injustice.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Ram Charan will be seen making a cameo in the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Jagapathi Babu in crucial roles. The movie’s plot centres on the eldest brother who declines to marry due to his belief that it could lead to discord within his large family. Consequently, his brothers, who are already in relationships, collaborate to help him find a suitable partner. The film is expected to release on April 21.

Ram Charan 15

The film, tentatively titled Ram Charan 15, belongs to the action-thriller category and is helmed by S. Shankar. Along with Ram Charan, the cast includes Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, and Naveen Chandra in key roles. The film is still under production and the makers are yet to reveal any detail about the storyline.

Ram Charan 16

Tentatively titled Ram Charan 16, the upcoming film is being written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film, announced in November last year, is yet to go on floors.

Read all the Latest Movies News here